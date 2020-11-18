More from Star Tribune
Music
Out magazine names Lizzo, Monae, Maddow to its Out100 list
Award-winning singers Lizzo and Janelle Monae, Apple CEO Tim Cook and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow have made Out magazine's 2020 Out100 list.
National
US jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens
The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak is likely slowing the economy and forcing more companies to cut jobs.
Variety
Not just COVID: Nursing home neglect deaths surge in shadows
When COVID-19 tore through Donald Wallace's nursing home, he was one of the lucky few to avoid infection.He died a horrible death anyway.Hale and happy…
Home & Garden
Nom Wah at 100: a cookbook about a restaurant and community
Wilson Tang was getting ready to celebrate the 100th anniversary of his restaurant, Nom Wah Tea Parlor, last winter and launch his first-ever cookbook. Then COVID-19 arrived, and Chinatown's lively restaurant scene shut down, along with bars and eateries across New York City.
Variety
Rolls-Royce settles discrimination allegations, to pay $135K
Aircraft components manufacturer Rolls-Royce has agreed to pay $135,000 to 26 women who were not selected for machine operating roles at the its factory in Virginia.