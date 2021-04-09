More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
Chauvin Trial Day 21 of Derek Chauvin trial: Chauvin kept knee on neck for 3½ minutes after George Floyd drew last breath, expert says
Chauvin Trial Day 21 of Derek Chauvin trial: Chauvin kept knee on neck for 3½ minutes after George Floyd drew last breath, expert says
West St. Paul asks homeowner to paint over Black Lives Matter mural
Ryan Weyandt, a West St. Paul resident and founder of LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, commissioned a vibrant "Black Lives Matter" mural for his wooden fence…
'Well-behaved' rains ease Minnesota's spring drought
But over time, the state has gotten wetter, with more torrential downfalls.
Chauvin Trial
Chief medical examiner: Arrest 'just more than' Floyd could take
Dr. Andrew Baker stood by his initial findings after George Floyd's death in afternoon testimony at Derek Chauvin's trial, after three other medical experts.
Medical examiner who did autopsy said arrest 'was just more than Mr. Floyd could take'
Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. The medical examiner who did the autopsy on George Floyd testified Friday that because of underlying heart conditions, his restraint by law enforcement "was just more than Mr. Floyd could take," resulting in his death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Biden pushes health initiatives in budget proposal
The $1.5 trillion wish list asks for substantial gains for Democratic priorities including education, health care, housing and environmental protection.