Reports: TSA insider faults agency's response to coronavirus
A Transportation Security Administration official is accusing the agency of failing to adequately protect airport screeners from the new coronavirus, endangering both the officers and…
Evers calls for changes as Wisconsin marks Juneteenth
Gov. Tony Evers called on the Wisconsin Legislature to ban police chokeholds and limit the use of force in a package of criminal justice reforms unveiled Friday as the state celebrated Juneteenth.
The Latest: Memphis police to stop using no-knock warrants
TOP OF THE HOUR:— Police in Memphis, Tennessee, to stop using no-knock warrants.— Protesters tear down George Washington statue in Portland, Oregon.— Boston's first black…
Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate
Amy Klobuchar says she is dropping out of the running to be vice president and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of color instead.
Unrest and virus make Juneteenth activist and reflective
In years past, Christopher Johnson saw Juneteenth as a celebration, a symbol that African Americans had moved past the "stain" of racism and slavery.But this…