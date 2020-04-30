More from Star Tribune
Dem lawmakers say Trump's freeze for WHO to hurt Venezuelans
As much as $110 million in U.S. funding for disease prevention in Latin America as well as U.S. support for Venezuelan migrants has been thrown into doubt as part of President Donald Trump's decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Variety
Blood test helped detect cancer before symptoms, study finds
For the first time, a blood test has been shown to help detect many types of cancer in a study of thousands of people with…
Home & Garden
10 pioneer-era apple types thought extinct found in US West
A team of retirees that scours the remote ravines and windswept plains of the Pacific Northwest for long-forgotten pioneer orchards has rediscovered 10 apple varieties that were believed to be extinct — the largest number ever unearthed in a single season by the nonprofit Lost Apple Project.
National
GOP lawmakers reject Michigan's virus order; Whitmer unfazed
The Republican-led Michigan Legislature refused Thursday to extend the state's coronavirus emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's authority and actions to combat the pandemic.
Celebrities
Anderson Cooper is a father; gives infant son a special name
Anderson Cooper is a father, a milestone the CNN anchor says for a while he didn't believe would ever happen.