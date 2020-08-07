More from Star Tribune
US sanctions pro-China leader of Hong Kong, other officials
The U.S. on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong officials, including the pro-China leader of the government, accusing them of cooperating with Beijing's effort to undermine autonomy and crack down on freedom in the former British colony.
Iran asks UN to hold US accountable for plane interception
Iran is urging the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by two U.S. fighter jets in the skies over Syria last month, which it called an "unlawful" and an "adventuristic act."
Q&A: Nagasaki marks 75th A-bomb anniversary on Sunday
The city of Nagasaki in southern Japan marks the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing on Sunday.
Plane skids off runway in India; 17 killed, including pilots
At least 17 people were killed and 123 injured when a special return flight for Indians stranded abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off a hilltop runway and cracked in two while landing Friday in heavy rain in the southern state of Kerala, police said.