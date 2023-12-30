More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Creative couple restore 1920 Italianate Minneapolis mansion into dreamy live-work space
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 31, snow on the way
Freezing rain in the Arrowhead has prompted a winter weather advisory until noon. Snow will develop from the northwest, moving through the state this evening and overnight, leaving a dusting in the Twin Cities area. New Year's Eve will be cool and clear.
Video
Air Force launches new investigation into cancers striking nuclear missile community
The Air Force is expanding its study of whether service members who worked with nuclear missiles have had unusually high rates of cancer after a preliminary review determined that a deeper examination is needed. Read more here.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 32, cloudy with snow on the way
We'll see cooler temperatures and light snow this evening, with around half an inch in the Twin Cities area. Sunday will bring clearing skies.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 37, mostly sunny
Temps are still above average. Clouds will increase overnight, with a clipper bringing snow Saturday evening into Sunday in the Twin Cities area.