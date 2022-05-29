More from Star Tribune
World
1st of 2022, Hurricane Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns
The first hurricane of the season formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast on Sunday and rapidly gained power ahead of an expected strike along a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns.
Nation
New Mexico wildfire scar burn has forest officials worried
As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New Mexico continued to battle the nation's largest active wildfire Sunday, federal forest officials worried about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar.
Weather
Afternoon weather: Rounds of storms, high 87
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Sunday, May 29
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, humid, storms likely, some severe; high 87
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, May 29
World
Severe water shortages strain wheat harvest in Iraq
Salah Chelab crushed a husk of wheat plucked from his sprawling farmland south of Baghdad and inspected its seeds in the palm of one hand. They were several grams lighter than he hoped.