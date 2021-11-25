More from Star Tribune
Bangladesh sends hundreds more Rohingya refugees to island
Bangladesh on Thursday began relocating hundreds of Rohingya refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal, despite ongoing concerns from rights groups over the conditions on the vulnerable low-lying island and that no refugees should be sent forcibly.
World
Winter rain floods Gaza homes damaged in last spring's war
The first rainstorm of winter sent water pouring into Ghalia al-Attar's house through cracks in the walls and tin roof, as the widow, her children and grandchildren spread buckets across the floor.
Paul Douglas
Cold, Sunny Thanksgiving - Wintry Mix Saturday
One thing I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving is a quiet holiday weatherwise. Thursday will be the coldest so far this season with highs stuck in the 20s, feeling like the teens with a stiff northwest breeze - a good day to stay inside and eat some turkey and mashed potatoes. Conditions remain fairly quiet through the holiday weekend with a light mix possible Saturday. - D.J. Kayser