World
The UK had the hottest June since records began in 1884, with climate change a factor
The U.K. sweltered through its hottest June since records began in 1884, the country's weather agency said Monday, adding that human-induced climate change means such unusual heat will become more frequent in the next few decades.
Weather
Afternoon weather: Heat advisory, high 96
A heat advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities area until 7 p.m. Monday. Watch for potential severe weather on the Fourth of July.
Weather
Morning forecast: Heat advisory this afternoon, high 96
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 3
Nation
Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday
Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday.
World
Flooding displaces 10,000 around China as Beijing gets a relative respite from sweltering heat
Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from sweltering heat.