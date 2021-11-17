More from Star Tribune
Nation
Jennifer Snowpez? Kids get creative with snowplow names
Captain Snowpants; Yo Bro, No Snow; and Jennifer Snowpez are among the names that will be on some of Vermont's snowplows this winter.
World
Some roads partially reopened in flooded British Columbia
An advance team of Canadian soldiers went to work Thursday and more were due as some major highways reopened to limited traffic in British Columbia, but officials said the situation remained critical after floods and mudslides that forced evacuations, blocked transportation routes, caused the death of at least one person and killed thousands of farm animals.
Evening forecast: Low of 21; clear to partly cloudy and cold for eclipse watchers
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Report: Texas still at risk of winter power blackouts
Texas is still at risk of power blackouts this winter in the event of extreme weather like the catastrophic February storm that buckled the state's electrical grid and left millions of people without heat for days, the nation's grid monitor said Thursday.