Local Attorney for man cleared of returning fire at Mpls. police during riots releases evidence, body camera footage
Nation
Alabama swamped, 4 killed in floods from slow-moving front
Terrified drivers climbed out of swamped cars and muddy floodwater flowed through neighborhoods after a stalled weather front drenched Alabama for hours, leaving entire communities under water Thursday and killing at least four people, with still more storms possible.
Weather
Afternoon weather: Chance of showers, high 72
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 7
Business
Thai riverside restaurant finds silver lining in floods
A flood-hit riverside restaurant in Thailand has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 72; chance of PM showers
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 7
Business
Shell warns of possible $500 million hit from Hurricane Ida
Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell warned Thursday that it will take an earnings hit of up to $500 million as a result of the disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida, which hit the Gulf of Mexico in late August.