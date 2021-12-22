Paul Douglas

The pattern looks ripe for a conga-line of snowstorms (and some ice) from this weekend into early January as a dome of blistering cold over the western US provides Minnesota with consistent cold and a steady infusion of southern moisture. A little drizzle on Christmas Eve gives way to a few snowy inches Saturday, potentially plowable amounts Sunday night into Monday, with more snow late next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson