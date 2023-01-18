More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Winter weather inbound, high 30
You may want to run your errands Wednesday while it's dry. The Twin Cities could see 3 to 5 inches of snow Thursday with heavier snow in south and southeast Minnesota.
Weather
Up to 8 inches of snow coming to SE. Minn.; 2 to 6 inches in metro
Snow will begin Wednesday night and last through Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Nation
New ice core analysis shows sharp Greenland warming spike
A sharp spike in Greenland temperatures since 1995 showed the giant northern island 2.7 degrees (1.5 degrees Celsius) hotter than its 20th-century average, the warmest in more than 1,000 years, according to new ice core data.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 30; snow moves in overnight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 18
Paul Douglas
Todd Nelson: More plowable snow coming Thursday
A storm tracking from Denver to Chicago pushes snow into town tonight. Heaviest snow falls over southeastern Minnesota & Wisconsin, but models still suggest plowable amounts - possibly something in the 3-8" range from St. Cloud to Winona.