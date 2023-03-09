More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Winter weather advisory, 2 to 4 inches of snow
Warmer temperatures should help road conditions as the Twin Cities area expects to see 2 to 4 inches of snow Thursday.
Nation
New atmospheric river storm barrels toward California
California braced Thursday for the arrival of another atmospheric river that forecasters warned will bring heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and the threat of flooding to a state still digging out from earlier storms.
Nation
La Nina, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone
After three nasty years, the La Nina weather phenomenon that increases Atlantic hurricane activity and worsens western drought is gone, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.
Local
Snow Thursday, Saturday could make winter among 10 snowiest
As of Wednesday, the Twin Cities had picked up 75.3 inches of snow for the season, and another 3 to 5 inches is expected Thursday through Friday. Saturday could deliver another 3 to 6 inches across the southern two-thirds of Minnesota.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow moves in, 3 to 6 inches; high 35
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, March 9