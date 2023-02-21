More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Winter storm warnings begin
Two large snow events will pass over Minnesota this week. For the metro area, winter storm warnings begin Tuesday afternoon.
Nation
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow
A monster winter storm took aim at the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans.
Local
Twin Cities metro braces for record-setting snowstorm
Much of the state will see 15 to 22 inches of snow accompanied by winds gusting between 35 and 50 mph.
St. Cloud
Little Falls woman is killed in one of many crashes near Grand Forks amid blizzard conditions
Blowing snow contributed to numerous crashes on Interstate 29 between Grand Forks and Thompson, the patrol said.
Weather
Morning forecast: First round of major snowstorm arrives today
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 21