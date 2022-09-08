More from Star Tribune
California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee
Firefighters struggled Thursday to gain control of major California wildfires that have grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave.
Morning forecast: High 90; cooldown coming Friday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 8
California avoids outages after day of grid-straining heat
California avoided rolling outages during extreme heat, as operators of the state's electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers.
