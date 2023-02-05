More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Northeast temperatures soar a day after bone-numbing cold
Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warmer than average, high 28
Temperatures will stay warmer than average this week. Watch for a chance of wintery mix on Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Flurries possible, high 28
Slightly above average temperatures continue this week. Don't be surprised if you notice a small flurry Sunday morning.
Paul Douglas
Happy National Weatherperson's Day!
Well above average temperatures continue into the first full week of February with a rain snow mix likely tomorrow. A few communities could see a slushy coating up north, but nothing major. Highs on Wednesday could reach 40F? Wow! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
www.startribune.com