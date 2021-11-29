More from Star Tribune
Nation
Flooding in Washington state not as severe as earlier storm
Localized flooding in Washington state from another in a series of rainstorms doesn't appear to be as severe as when extreme weather hit the region earlier in the month.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warmer, high 49; sun SW, clouds NE
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Mon., Nov. 29
Business
Storm with high winds pounds Istanbul; 4 dead, several hurt
A powerful storm pounded Istanbul and other parts of Turkey on Monday, killing at least four people and causing havoc in the city of 15 million people, reports said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, high 49; snow in Arrowhead
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 29
Business
Lock in: Dozens stuck in England's highest pub after storm
Dozens of customers who stopped for a drink at Britain's highest altitude pub got a longer stay than they bargained for, after the building was cut off by a blizzard.