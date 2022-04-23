More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Wildfires merge in New Mexico, threatening rural villages
Maggie Mulligan said her dogs could sense the panic while she and her husband packed them up, agonized over having to leave horses behind and fled a fast-moving wildfire barreling toward their home in northeast New Mexico.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm, windy, stormy; high 75
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Saturday, April 23
World
Tour boat with 26 aboard missing in frigid Japan waters
A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan on Saturday, hours after sending a distress call that it was sinking, the coast guard said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, windy and stormy; high 75
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Saturday, April 23
Nation
"A very chaotic situation': Crews tackle growing wildfires
Destructive fires in the U.S. Southwest have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and plumes of smoke filled the sky.