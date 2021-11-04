More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm-up begins, high 51
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 4
World
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Indonesia; 11 missing
Torrential rains triggered flash floods on Indonesia's main island of Java on Thursday that left at least 11 people missing, officials said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm-up begins; high 51
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 4
Paul Douglas
60F This Weekend - Wetter Pattern Returns Next Week
Considering we could (easily) be knee-deep in snow drifts right now I'm enjoying this extended weather honeymoon, and a few more 60s are expected this weekend before another inevitable temperature relapse next week. Models continue to hint at a significant (rain) storm next week, but significant snow anytime soon? I just don't see it (yet).
Evening forecast: Low of 32; clearing skies make for a starry night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.