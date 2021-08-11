More from Star Tribune
World
Floods hit northern Turkey; 1 killed, several missing
Heavy rains triggered severe floods and mudslides in northern Turkey on Wednesday, killing at least one person, leaving others missing or injured and sweeping away cars in raging torrents, officials said. Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm sun, lower humidity; high 86
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 11
Nation
Pacific Northwest braces for another multiday heat wave
People in the Pacific Northwest braced for another major, multiday heat wave starting Wednesday, just over a month after record-shattering hot weather killed hundreds of the region's most vulnerable people when temperatures soared to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius).
Business
Severe drought devastates Washington state's wheat crop
The wheat harvest on Marci Green's farm doesn't usually begin until late August, but a severe drought stunted this year's crop and her crews finished harvesting last week because she didn't want what had grown so far to shrivel and die in the heat.
World
Germany to provide $35 billion in aid for flood-hit regions
The German government agreed Tuesday to provide 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to help rebuild regions hit by devastating floods last month.