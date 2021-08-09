More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Warm, muggy; high 89
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 9
Business
Skies clear, allowing aircraft to help fight California fire
Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures in the zone of the largest single wildfire in California history cleared Monday from scenic Northern California forestlands, allowing firefighting aircraft to rejoin the battle to contain the massive Dixie Fire.
Nation
'Nowhere to run': UN report says global warming nears limits
Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations called a "code red for humanity."
Business
Leaders, activists alarmed, not surprised by climate report
A U.N.-appointed panel of experts said Monday that the Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past the most ambitious threshold set in the Paris accord. That increases the risk of extreme weather and long-term climate-related disasters.
Business
5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change
The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. Here are five important takeaways.