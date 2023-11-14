More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Warm and windy, high 64
Watch for strong winds Tuesday. It's shaping up to be a warmer and dry week.
Worsening warming is hurting people in all regions, US climate assessment shows
Revved-up climate change now permeates Americans' daily lives with harm that is ''already far-reaching and worsening across every region of the United States," a massive new government report says.
Morning forecast: Warm and windy, high 64
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 14
Paul Douglas
Unseasonably Mild Weather Into Thursday
Focus on the here and now: beautiful, postcard-worthy sunshine all week with a shot at 60s today and Thursday before waves of chilly air burble southward. Is this autumn's last hurrah? It sure looks like it. But it was nice while it lasted. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson