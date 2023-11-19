More from Star Tribune
South Metro Ten years after debut, Red Line offers hard lessons for future of Twin Cities bus rapid transit
Afternoon forecast: Warm and cloudy, high 54
It's likely our last day in the 50s but the forecast is calm this week.
Extreme weather claims 2 lives in Bulgaria and leaves many in the dark
Gale-force winds and heavy rain and snow hit large parts of Bulgaria on Sunday, claiming the lives of two people, causing severe damage and disrupting power supply in towns and villages, officials said.
More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service issued advisories Saturday along the California-Nevada line ahead of an early winter storm that could bring more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow to the upper elevations of the Sierra and winds gusting up to 100 mph (160 kph) over ridgetops.
Extreme weather can hit farmers hard. Those with smaller farming operations often pay the price
Justin Ralph estimates he's made about 200 trips delivering grain from the fields he farms with his brother and uncle this year. They're accustomed to using their four semi-trucks to take the harvest from a total of about 800 acres each of corn, soybeans and wheat to market.
Morning forecast: Cloudy, high 54
It'll be a drama-free weather Sunday.