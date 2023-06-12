More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm and breezy, high 80
Sun and clouds with slight chance of isolated rain showers possible. Watch for warmer weather later this week.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, June 12
Nation
Mount Washington, known for extreme weather, records its snowiest June
A New Hampshire mountain known for its extreme weather conditions has recorded its snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping.
World
India, Pakistan brace for severe cyclone, deploy rescuers to coastal regions
India and Pakistan braced for the first severe cyclone this year expected to hit their coastal regions later this week, as authorities on Monday halted fishing activities, deployed rescue personnel and announced evacuation plans for those at risk.
Paul Douglas
Aging Well, Like A Fine (Box) Wine
Weather patterns have runout of gas. A stalled "Omega Block" will treat New England and the Pacific Northwest to unusually chilly, showery weather into next week, while the central US enjoys a streak of sunny days with a warming trend. Texas will broil in the hundreds, and Minnesota should see a few 90-degree days from Thursday into Monday. Check the blog for more updates