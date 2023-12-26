More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Temps in the 30s, lingering precipitation
We just saw our warmest and second wettest Christmas on record. Today brings falling temperatures, with a chance of drizzle, light rain, a wintry mix and snowflakes. Watch for icy surfaces tonight and Wednesday morning.
Paul Douglas
Local
Twin Cities break century-old record with Christmas Day high of 54
Travelers in west-central Minnesota were urged to be careful while driving.