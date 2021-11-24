More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Temps falling into 30s; chilly Thanksgiving
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 24
Nation
1 WA county's flood losses could hit $50M; more rain coming
Damages from flooding last week in northwest Washington's Whatcom County could reach as high as $50 million, officials said, as forecasters warn that multiple "atmospheric rivers" may drench the Pacific Northwest in the coming days.
Weather
Morning forecast: Falling temps from high of 45; chilly Thursday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 24
Paul Douglas
Winds Next 2 Weeks: More Pacific Than Arctic
Storms will be in short supply until further notice, but a weak clipper may slush up a few lawns late Saturday. Sunday should be the better travel day. Winters are trending shorter, but I'm holding out hope for a white Christmas this year. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 41; partly cloudy and the last warm night for a while
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.