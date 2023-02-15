More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Temps falling from a high of 33; windy and chilly
It'll be colder than it has been, with a mix of sun and clouds. Another chilly day is on tap Thursday, with a warmup for the weekend.
Nation
Harsh cold forecast for parts of Arizona, New Mexico. Nevada
A winter storm warning was in effect through Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, with the National Weather Service forecasting bitter cold conditions.
Nation
Waters off New England had 2nd warmest year on record in '22
The waters off New England, which are home to rare whales and most of the American lobster fishing industry, logged the second-warmest year on record last year.
Weather
Morning forecast: Windy, temps falling below freezing
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 15
Weather
Roads closed as blizzard batters western Minnesota
I-94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls remained closed Wednesday morning.