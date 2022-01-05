More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
'Miraculous' Colorado wildfire evacuation likely saved lives
A late-season wildfire pushed by hurricane-force winds tore through two densely populated Denver suburbs and seemed destined to leave a trail of deaths. Yet, only two people are unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Temps falling from 13 as snow continues
The winter weather advisory continues until midafternoon, with slippery roads and another inch of snow expected in the metro area, and a storm warning along Lake Superior.
Nation
Virginia officials defend response to snowy gridlock on I-95
Virginia officials defending their response to a blizzard that stranded hundreds of motorists along a major interstate highway said conditions for the gridlock were caused by a combination of unusually heavy snowfall, plunging temperatures and a rainy start that kept them from pretreating the roads.
Local
Blowing snow will make it a tough travel day across Minnesota
Temperatures will drop throughout the day to below zero by nightfall.
Weather
Morning forecast: Another 1" to 3" with wind, falling temps
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 5