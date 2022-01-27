More from Star Tribune
Nation
Coast Guard to suspend search for migrants off Florida
The Coast Guard said Thursday that it had found four additional bodies in its search for dozens of migrants lost at sea off Florida but would suspend its rescue operations at sunset if it doesn't receive any new information.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Temps dropping from high of 23, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be windy and chilly, with a slight chance of a wintry mix and clearing skies.
World
In freezing Afghanistan, aid workers rush to save millions
A flickering flame of paper, rags and random twigs is the only heat Gulnaz has to keep her 18-month-old son warm, barely visible beneath his icy blanket as she begs on a bitterly cold highway on the road to Kabul.
World
Jerusalem blanketed in white after rare snowfall
Jerusalem was blanketed in white on Thursday after a winter storm covered much of the region's higher altitudes with snow.
Nation
