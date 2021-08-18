More from Star Tribune
World
Haiti's earthquake victims are still overwhelming hospitals
More injured victims from Haiti's deadly weekend earthquake trickled Wednesday into hospitals already overwhelmed with thousands of patients, while bodies are still being found in collapsed buildings five days after the disaster.
Nation
Editorial Roundup: U.S.
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:
Business
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California
Northern California wildfires that incinerated two mountain communities continued marching through the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday while a utility purposely blacked out as many as 51,000 customers to prevent new blazes.
Local
Northeastern Minnesota wildfire grows to 5 square miles
A wildfire in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota has grown to 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) as hot, dry and windy conditions persist, officials said Wednesday.