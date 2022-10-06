More From Star Tribune
Business
Hurricane Ian floods leave mess, insurance questions behind
Christine Barrett was inside her family's North Port home during Hurricane Ian when one of her children started yelling that water was coming up from the shower.
World
10 days later, Cubans still recovering from Hurricane Ian
Soldiers fix roofs and raise power poles under a blazing sun, while teachers salvage wet school books and residents cook over wood fires in La Coloma, a fishing and industrial town on Cuba's coast that took the brunt of Hurricane Ian.
Nation
Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101
Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island's streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park.
Local
The Mississippi River basin is getting wetter as climate change brings era of extremes
Flooding in Kentucky and St. Louis illustrates the dangers of the Midwest's waterlogged future.
Paul Douglas
First 40s For Highs Since May Friday - Extreme Drought In The Metro
Get ready for the first day in the 40s for highs since the beginning of May on Friday with decreasing clouds during the day. Meanwhile, our recent dry weather has caused drought to expand, and now the metro is under Extreme Drought. - D.J. Kayser