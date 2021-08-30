More from Star Tribune
Thousands rush to flee Lake Tahoe resort city as fire nears
Thousands of people rushed to leave South Lake Tahoe as the entire resort city came under evacuation orders and wildfire raced toward Lake Tahoe, a large freshwater lake straddling California and Nevada.
Nation
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Rescuers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters Monday, and utility repair crews rushed in, after a furious Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast and ravaged the electrical grid in the stifling, late-summer heat.
Nation
New Orleans levees pass Ida's test while some suburbs flood
The levees, floodwalls and floodgates that protect New Orleans held up against Hurricane Ida's fury, passing their toughest test since the federal government spent billions of dollars to upgrade a system that catastrophically failed when Hurricane Katrina struck 16 years ago.
Business
Texas utility settles over sky-high energy bills from freeze
The electric utility Griddy Energy has reached a settlement with Texas officials over crushing electric bills its customers received after the deadly February winter storm and cold wave, the Texas Attorney General's Office announced Monday.
Nation
Ida topples New Orleans jazz landmark where Armstrong worked
A storied New Orleans jazz site where a young Louis Armstrong once worked toppled when Ida blew through Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S.