World
Tens of thousands without power in UK in storm's wake
Tens of thousands of people in Scotland and northern England remained without power Sunday after a storm brought sleet, subzero temperatures and disruptions across much of the U.K.
Evening forecast: Low of 25; partly cloudy and breezy, with a nice Sunday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Flood watches issued in Northwest as some urged to evacuate
Residents in Washington state were preparing for possible flooding as "atmospheric rivers" once again threatened parts of the Northwest, which saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month.