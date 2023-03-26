More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, with a high around 43
There's a chance for a wintry mix midweek.
Paul Douglas
Another Quiet Day Sunday
Spring is coming, but it's in no particular hurry this year. The sun peeks out much of this week with 30s and 40s; a few degrees below normal for this time of year. I see a little rain Thursday and slushy snow may accumulate Friday night. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.
www.startribune.com
Tornadoes rip through Mississippi, killing dozens
The powerful twister cut a devastating path, killing more than two dozen people and obliterating dozens of buildings, as it stayed on the ground for more than an hour.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 25 and partly cloud, with a cooler Sunday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.