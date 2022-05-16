More from Star Tribune
Nation
Rain brings relief to massive, record-wildfire in New Mexico
Lightning sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest Monday but the thunderstorms brought welcome rain to the monster blaze that's been churning for a month in New Mexico and is now the state's largest in recorded history.
Weather
Showery Spell - Cool Correction This Weekend
With any luck we won't be tracking dangerous thunderstorms this week, although there is a risk of a few rough storms on Thursday. It won't be anything like last week, when there were over 200 tornado and severe storm warnings in Minnesota alone. Showery weather lingers into Friday, followed by an unusually cool weekend.
Nation
Deputy stands trial after SC women drowned in police van
A deputy charged in the deaths of two women who drowned in a locked police van in 2018 ignored barricades and drove into rapidly rising floodwaters against advice from his supervisors and officials on the South Carolina highway, a prosecutor said Monday.
Weather
World
Iraqi merchants struggle on amid series of strong sandstorms
The thick layer of dust blanketing the sky did not deter Muhammed Ghalib from walking to work in Baghdad's main commercial district on Monday, as the latest in an unrelenting series of intense sandstorms swept Iraq.