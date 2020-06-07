More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, warm, windy and humid, high 88
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, then PM sun, high 88
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Private memorial held for George Floyd in North Carolina
Mourners at a Baptist church in Raeford, N.C., sang along with a choir, as a large photo of Floyd and a portrait of him adorned with an angel's wings and halo sat at the front of the chapel.
Nation
Floyd memorial in North Carolina draws mourners from around U.S.
Several said they felt drawn to attend because of Floyd's death and the protests in response represent a historic or momentous moment.
Nation
Thousands pour into D.C. for George Floyd protest
It is expected to be the city's largest demonstration yet against police brutality.