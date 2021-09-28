Paul Douglas

As much as we need a parade of soaking rainstorms, part of me is (very) happy to track warm, 80-degree sunshine into Thursday, without the humidity, the bugs, the nagging severe storm risk. Some of the nicest weather of the year is on tap the next 48 hours or so. A few showers arrive Friday and Saturday, but rainfall amounts will probably be light. Cooler 60s (much closer to average) return next week.