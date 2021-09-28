More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, warm; high 83
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 28
Business
OPEC long-term outlook with crude at 3-year highs: rosy
While acknowledging the inevitable advance of alternative energy sources and technology, OPEC said that oil would be the leading energy source for decades to come as crude prices reached three-year highs Tuesday.
World
Thailand issues new flood warnings from seasonal rain
Officials in Thailand issued fresh warnings Tuesday about flooding caused by seasonal monsoon rains, after at least six deaths were reported in the aftermath of a tropical storm that struck over the weekend.
Paul Douglas
Back to the 80s: More Early August Than Late September
As much as we need a parade of soaking rainstorms, part of me is (very) happy to track warm, 80-degree sunshine into Thursday, without the humidity, the bugs, the nagging severe storm risk. Some of the nicest weather of the year is on tap the next 48 hours or so. A few showers arrive Friday and Saturday, but rainfall amounts will probably be light. Cooler 60s (much closer to average) return next week.
Nation
NYC to hire forecaster, beef up warnings after Ida flooding
New York City is planning to hire a private weather forecaster, install more drainage features and issue earlier and more aggressive warnings to residents under a new plan to respond to heavy rainfall like the deadly deluge Hurricane Ida dropped on the city earlier this month.