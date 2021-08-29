More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Weather heats up as California fire inches toward Lake Tahoe
Spiking temperatures and increasing winds on Sunday added to the challenges faced by firefighters battling blazes across Northern California, including one that continued its march toward the Lake Tahoe resort region.
World
Hurricane Nora heads up Mexico coast; 6 fishermen missing
Hurricane Nora churned up Mexico's Pacific coastline toward the Gulf of California on Sunday, unleashing floods and landslides, and cutting roads in some areas. At least two people were injured and six fishermen were reported missing at sea.
Nation
'Ready as we can be': FEMA, other agencies in place for Ida
Hundreds of emergency responders were in place in Louisiana and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had power restoration experts and generators at the ready as Hurricane Ida hit on Sunday as one of the most powerful hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S., federal officials said.
Nation
Packed with virus patients, Louisiana hospitals hit by Ida
Louisiana hospitals are already packed with patients from the latest coronavirus surge and are challenged by Hurricane Ida, which slammed ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States.
Nation
Ida: Exclamation point on record onslaught of US landfalls
In the past two years, hurricanes have been brewing, strengthening and hitting the United States at a record pace, and Ida will likely go down as one of the nastiest of a dangerous bunch.