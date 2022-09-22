More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Prosecutors drop some charges in Florida nursing home deaths
Prosecutors dropped manslaughter charges Thursday against three nurses who were present when 12 nursing home patients suffered fatal overheating five years ago after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to their facility's air conditioning.
World
Bermuda, Canada prepare for storm as Puerto Rico struggles
Bermuda and Canada's Atlantic provinces were preparing for a blast from Hurricane Fiona even as Puerto Rican authorities struggled Thursday to open roads for people left stranded and without power by the storm's devastating blow.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, pleasant; high 62
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 22
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and cool, high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 22
Business
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage
More than a half million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service three days after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory, and many spent hours in lines Wednesday to fill jugs from water trucks while others scooped water from mountain runoff.