Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, mild; high 79
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 21
World
Flash fooding kills dozens in Afghanistan, Pakistan
Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan and neighboring parts of Pakistan left dozens of people dead overnight, according to local officials on Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Becoming mostly sunny, high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 21
Business
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
China says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain, while factories in the southwest waited Sunday to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower.
World
Floods, landslides leave 40 dead in northern India
At least 40 people have died and others are missing in flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rains in northern India over the past three days, officials said Sunday.