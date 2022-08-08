More from Star Tribune
Politics
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders.
World
Weather agency: July was Spain's hottest month on record
Spain has never had a month as hot as July in more than six decades, the national weather office AEMET said Monday.
World
France in midst of 4th heat wave amid historic drought
France was in the midst of its fourth heat wave of the year Monday as the country faces what the government warned is its worst drought on record.
World
Protesters block roads in Iraq after third day of power cuts
Demonstrators blocked roads as protests broke out in southern Iraq on Monday after power outages left many without electricity during scorching peak summer heat.