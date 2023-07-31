More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high 85
Monday should stay calm but keep an eye on the forecast for the rest of the week and temperatures heat up and potential storms arrive.
Nation
Here's how hot and extreme the summer has been, and it's only halfway over
At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say.
Nation
Biden goes west to talk about his administration's efforts to combat climate change
President Joe Biden will travel to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah next week and is expected to talk about his administration's efforts to combat climate change as the region endures a brutally hot summer with soaring temperatures, the White House said Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 85
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 31
Paul Douglas
August Outlook: A Bigger, Brighter Moon
After a few stormy tantrums last week, this week looks quiet into Friday with little rain, and temperatures warming up over time. Daytime highs may top 90F in the metro the latter half of this week, before cooling back into the 80s next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson