More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire
A small town in Washington state was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire that burned a half-dozen homes, as crews in California made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year.
Nation
California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated
California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes.
Evening forecast: Low of 67 and clear ahead of a summery Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Hot Friday - Soaking Rains This Weekend
The 17th 90F+ of 2022 looks likely on Friday under mainly sunny skies. For those with weekend plans: you might want to keep an eye on the forecast as storms are possible with heavy rain. Hopefully enough to help the worsening drought! - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky
National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region.