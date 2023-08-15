More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Counterpoint: In response to Matt Birk's request that pro-choice people 'come clean'
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Counterpoint: In response to Matt Birk's request that pro-choice people 'come clean'
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Counterpoint: In response to Matt Birk's request that pro-choice people 'come clean'
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Counterpoint: In response to Matt Birk's request that pro-choice people 'come clean'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high 81
Things should stay sunny and dry in the Twin Cities area Tuesday and through the next few days this week.
World
A strong tropical storm lashes parts of Japan and disrupts holiday travel
A strong tropical storm lashed central and western Japan with heavy rain and high winds Tuesday, causing flooding and power blackouts and paralyzing air and ground transportation while many people were traveling for a Buddhist holiday week.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, comfortable; high 81
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 15
Weather
Patrol believes rainstorm a factor in crash in western Wisconsin that left Oakdale woman dead
The driver, a woman from St. Paul, suffered noncritical injuries, the patrol said.
Paul Douglas
Tuesday: Foggy Start With Mainly Sunny Skies - 90s Return This Weekend
Dense fog will be possible Tuesday morning due to our recent rains, otherwise, mainly sunny skies with highs around average are expected. Strong storms are possible Wednesday, and then we see a return to the 90s as we head into the weekend. - D.J. Kayser