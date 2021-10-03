More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high 71
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Business
Puerto Ricans fume as outages threaten health, work, school
Not a single hurricane has hit Puerto Rico this year, but hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. territory feel like they're living in the aftermath of a major storm: Students do homework by the light of dying cellphones, people who depend on insulin or respiratory therapies struggle to find power sources and the elderly are fleeing sweltering homes amid record high temperatures.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 71
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
World
Child killed in Oman as Cyclone Shaheen approaches sultanate
A cyclone approached the coast of Oman on Sunday, lashing the sultanate with high winds and rain as a child was killed in floodwaters.
Evening forecast: Low of 58, with clouds and a shower in places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.