Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high 59; stormy Friday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, April 21
Nation
Strong winds could lead to explosive fire growth in West
Lisa Wells looked out the window of her home office and saw a plume of smoke. Before long, the smoke blackened, the wind intensified and entire trees were consumed by flames.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 57; chance of storms Friday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 21
Nation
Wind will be a force to reckon with on Southwest wildfires
Fire managers across the Southwest are reckoning with strong winds that forecasters say could lead to explosive growth in wildfires this week. Hundreds of people were evacuated in numerous blazes that have scorched structures and signaled an early start to the fire season.
Weather
Oh, spring, where art thou? It may not warm up until May
Aprils have been trending cooler in recent years, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office, but that does not mean we're in for a cool summer.