More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Business
Forecasters: New Mexico should brace for worsening drought
The last three months have been very dry in New Mexico and it's only going to get worse.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high 38; snow for Christmas?
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 23
Nation
Holiday horror: AP photographer covers hometown twister
I've driven home to western Kentucky for the holidays more times than I can count. No matter the direction I'm coming from, it's always the same: long stretches of highway that lead to a place I've known since I was a little girl.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 38; sun returns
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 23
Evening forecast: Low of 22, turning cloudy ahead of warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.