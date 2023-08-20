More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, extreme heat later this week
While the weather should stay fairly pleasant Sunday afternoon, brace yourself for temperatures to climb later this week.
Nation
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting some heat records
Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico almost to the Great Lakes.
World
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico's Baja coast
Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said ''catastrophic and life-threatening'' flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S.
World
Canadian firefighters wage epic battle to save communities after mass evacuations
Firefighters battling wildfires in western Canada received help from reinforcements and milder weather Saturday, after the nation's worst fire season on record destroyed structures, fouled the air with thick smoke and prompted evacuation orders for tens of thousands of residents.
World
Firefighters curb blazes threatening 2 cities in western Canada but are 'not out of the woods yet'
Firefighters kept wildfires at bay near the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories as well as a threatened city in British Columbia, though no one claimed victory as forecasters warned that drier and windier weather was coming.