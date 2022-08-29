More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, breezy, high 80
Twin Cities afternoon forecast for Monday, Aug. 29
World
Pakistan floods leave wrecked lives, half million in camps
Nearly a half million people crowded into camps after losing their homes in widespread flooding and the climate minister warned Monday that Pakistan is on the "front line" of the world's climate crisis after unprecedented monsoon rains wracked the country since mid-June, killing more than 1,130 people.
Nation
Mississippi residents brace for flood as river reaches crest
People in and around Mississippi's capital city were bracing for possible flooding Monday as the Pearl River approached a crest after last week's heavy rainfall.
Business
China's drought-hit areas get rain, bringing flood risks
More than 100,000 people had moved to safer areas by Monday as heavy rains brought flood risks to a region of southwest China that was devastated by a heatwave and drought for most of the summer.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, windy, high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 29